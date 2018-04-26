Why Royal Baby Name Has Not Been Announced Yet

The wait for the arrival of the royal baby may be over, but another royal waiting game is in full swing.

Three days since his April 23 birth, the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton is still without a name, leaving the public anxiously awaiting the announcement, though there is apparently a good reason for the delay: the little prince’s grandfather, Prince Charles, has not yet met his royal grandson, according to PEOPLE.

Prince Charles reportedly had to travel to France this week to commemorate Anzac Day, which honors fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans from WWI. It’s suspected that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are waiting for Charles to meet the bundle of joy before Kensington Palace publicly announces his name. Charles is believed to be back in the U.K., though, which means that the announcement will likely be coming any day now.

While it has been three days without an announcement, the names of both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were announced two days after their births in 2013 and 2015.

The three-day wait is not the longest that the Royal Family has kept the public on their toes, though. Prince William’s name was not announced until seven days after his birth, and Prince Charles’ name was not announced until a month after the heir to the throne was born.

As Brits and the world-alike anxiously await the big reveal, many have already begun taking bets on what they believe the little one’s name will be. Many have predicted that the royal baby will either be named Arthur, Albert, or Philip, with a large betting company based in the U.K. called Ladbrokes having reported that Arthur was the top name, per their top bets. Other contenders include James, Thomas, and Henry.

Prince William even teased a few names while taking a break from daddy duty to attend Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, during which he said that Alexander is “a good name” and “Jerry is a strong name.”

Though his name currently remains unknown, it is known that he will have a mouthful of a title.

As reported by E! News, the infant’s official title will be “His Royal Highness Prince [name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

However, the child will probably not go by this entire title, as royal historian Marlene Koenig explained, “Royal children are ‘styled’ differently if they are the children of a royal duke.”