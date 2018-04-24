A Fake ‘Queen Elizabeth’ Makes an Appearance After Birth of Her Grandson and the Internet Loves It

A fake “Queen Elizabeth” stole the show outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in London following the birth of the royal baby.

Following Kensington Palace’s confirmation that Kate Middleton had given birth to her third child, a baby boy weighing 8 lbs. 7 oz., at 11:01 a.m. London time, all eyes were eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Royal Family, and one cheeky person decided to play a prank by driving by with a wax figure of the Queen.

The prank was a hit, not only among the crowd, but among social media users as well.

The wax figure of the Queen was not the only fake-out for the press anxiously awaiting the arrival of royals. Just after news broke that the royal baby had been born, a non-royal baby made its debut on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

An Instagram photo from PEOPLE foreign correspondent Simon Perry showed a couple posing with their newborn on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital, akin to what has become tradition for royal parents after welcoming their own child.

“A baby has been born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s hospital. But it’s not the royal one. A couple enjoying their proud moment in the steps,” Perry wrote beneath his Instagram photo of the new mom and dad.

The couple posed for various members of the media, who lined the sidewalk across the street from the Lindo Wing awaiting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their third child, a boy, who made his way into the world at 11:01 a.m. London time on Monday.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” the statement read. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Like his brother and sister, the newest royal was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. It has been tradition to welcome royal babies in the Lindo Wing ever since Sir George Pinker, the royal gynecologist from 1973 to 1990, oversaw Prince William‘s delivery.

While the royal bundle of joy does not yet have a name, many were eager to offer name suggestions, with popular names including George, Philip, and Matthew. Though a large betting company based in the UK called Ladbrokes is reporting that Arthur is the top name, per their top bets.

The new royal baby is the fifth in line of succession behind Prince Charles, 69, Prince William, 35, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, who has made history as the first royal girl to not have her position usurped by the birth of a boy. Prince Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, will be bumped back to sixth.