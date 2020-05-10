Roy Horn: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reacts Siegfried and Roy Legend's Death

✖

The death of Roy Horn from Siegfried and Roy surprised many on Friday. The legendary Las Vegas icon and magician was diagnosed with COVID-19, making him the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic that ground the U.S. and many other countries to a halt.

There was no shortage of reactions and thoughts shared about Horn and his longtime partner shortly after the news broke. One of the loudest voices turned out to be Arnold Schwarzenegger who posted a pair of heartfelt tweets about the late magician and the team's effect on his career.

I always loved seeing Siegfried & Roy, two great immigrants who set a new standard for entertainment. No one could match their talent and energy. They literally had the best show in the history of Vegas. I loved watching Roy’s magic and stunts. I can’t believe he’s gone. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 9, 2020

"I’ll always be grateful for their big hearts and kindness. When my mom came to visit, it was a big deal for her to see Siegfried and Roy, and they made her feel like the queen," Schwarzenegger wrote on social media. "My thoughts are with Roy’s family, Siegfried, and all of their fans."

Schwarzenegger, much like Siegfried and Roy, is one of the more famous immigrants to breakthrough in America. Their careers, while very different, have interesting parallels. All three are success stories in their respective lanes, with Schwarzenegger going from bodybuilding to Hollywood to California politics. While from Austria, his connection to the German duo shouldn't be a surprise.

Horn passed a week after testing positive for COVID-19, succumbing to the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The 75-year-old was also in poor health due to the 2003 tiger accident that left him paralyzed and in the care of Fischbacher. The longtime partner of Roy released a statement alongside the announcement of Horn's passing.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried," Fischbacher said. "Roy was a fighter his whole life, including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy's life."

Prior to his passing, Horn's publicist confirmed he had been diagnosed with the disease but was "responding well to treatment." Sadly things took a turn for the worse.