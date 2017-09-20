Rosie O’Donnell Fires Back at Her Estranged Daughter on Twitter

An intense Twitter beef is brewing between Rosie O’Donnell and her estranged daughter, Chelsea Alliegro. Just hours after the 20-year-old announced she was pregnant with her first child, the former host of The View took to social media to question her daughter’s motives.

a dog u gave away

ur sister on ur birthday last year same same same chilly my plaid u want no part of me stop doing interviews kid pic.twitter.com/bPBkrlTDzi — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

The 55-year-old comedian posted a series of tweets on Wednesday that included throwback photos and videos of Alliegro, whom she adopted as a baby with her then-wife Kelli Carpenter, Us Weekly reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of the posts is a video featuring O’Donnell’s youngest child, Dakota, 4, playing with a dog while Chelsea sits on a chair nearby, looking at her phone.

“a dog u gave away,” O’Donnell captioned the video. “ur sister on ur birthday last year … u want no part of mestop doing interviews kid.”

https://t.co/W5t4zg65RH

we have been here before Chelsea

u wanna go a few rounds in public

seems so Michelle’s death = money 4 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/cgqrp16EyC — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

O’Donnell then accused Alliegro of attempting to profit from the loss of her ex-wife, Michelle Rounds. On September 11, Rounds was found dead from an apparent suicide.

“we have been here before Chelsea,” she wrote. “u wanna go a few rounds in public seems so…Michelle’s death = money 4 Chelsea.”

The TV personality also shared a photo of Alliegro at the Apple Store. In the caption, she claimed that her daughter’s husband, Nick Alliegro, was arrested for physically abusing her.

“did u hate me this day? last year – at the apple store – was this b4 nick was arrested for beating u up? same same,” O’Donnell wrote.

did u hate me this day? last year – at the apple store – was this b4 nick was arrested for beating u up? same same pic.twitter.com/nCJFdawJ3z — ROSIE (@Rosie) September 20, 2017

Earlier this week, Alliegro opened up about her pregnancy. For her part, she is excited to welcome her baby.

“I’m looking forward to it,” she told the Daily Mail. “I really don’t care if I have a boy or a girl. I’m just hoping for a healthy baby.”

In the same interview, she said that O’Donnell “will not be in my child’s life.”

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!