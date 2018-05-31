Roseanne Barr Twitter Tirade Goes off the Rails as She Lashes out With Claims of Antisemitism

Roseanne Barr is claiming that she’s the victim of antisemitism thinking from liberals following the backlash of her racist tweet and the subsequent cancellation of her veteran sitcom, Roseanne.

Barr, who said she voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, said that members of the Democratic party spent the days following her tweet “lynching a Jew.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m not sure, but I think I spent the last 24 hours watching the party of inclusion, diversity, understanding, and acceptance, lynch a Jew,” Barr wrote in a since-deleted tweet, as reported by the Daily Mail.

She has since deleted that tweet but retweeted a similar one from another Twitter user.

The comment came hours after she retweeted an outlandish statement suggesting that former First Lady Michelle Obama played a role in her firing.

“According to sources ABC President Channing Dungey had a long conversation via phone with former First Lady Michelle Obama before deciding to cancel the Roseanne show. Michelle Obama was reportedly outraged and insisted an apology was inadequate,” read the tweet, which Barr retweeted.

She also retweeted a post that further suggested the firing was an attempt by the Obamas to get revenge after she mocked their Netflix deal.

Barr’s sporadic Twitter tirade has seen her profusely apologize for her remarks toward former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, as well as defend herself and her actions. She wrote that she had taken Ambien, a prescription sleeping pill, before sending the controversial tweet about Jarrett, and later after the show was canceled, wrote that she is “not a racist, I never was & I never will be.”

She also specifically wrote that her tweet was not racist and that she would talk more about it on comedian Joe Rogan’s podcast on Friday.

According to Barr’s ex-husband and former Roseanne co-star and co-writer, Tom Arnold, Barr felt as if she was taken advantage of by the network and used the racially insensitive tweet to eek her way out of another season of the show, which was ABC’s No. 1. comedy series.

“It had to happen,” Arnold says of the show’s abrupt end. “And I am going to tell you the truth, she wanted it to happen, if you saw how her tweets escalated this weekend. If it hadn’t happened yesterday, this season would have been so awful for everyone every day because she would have felt like she was [being] taken advantage [of], just like when I left the show.”

ABC came to the decision to cancel the series, despite its monster ratings, after Barr suggested that Jarrett is the offspring of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

Arnold said the simple solution to the problem would’ve been to take away Barr’s phone.

“ABC lost maybe $1 billion from this; this show was grinding out money hand over fist and they lost it all because somebody didn’t say, ‘Get that phone out of her hand,’” Arnold told The Hollywood Reporter. “She’s not going to go on TV and say these things. But you put that phone in her hand and she is a loose cannon.”