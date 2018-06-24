Roseanne Barr Changes Twitter Profile Pictures Amid ‘The Conners’ Coming to ABC

As ABC announced that they had greenlit Roseanne spinoff The Conners, Roseanne Barr made it clear that all ties to the alphabet network had been severed.

Roseanne Barr has officially said goodbye to ABC, making the change official by a major Twitter profile shakeup on the same day that ABC announced that it had given the ok for new spinoff series The Conners.

Whereas just days ago the 65-year-old’s Twitter profile had proudly boasted images of her since canceled series Roseanne – her header image was a group photo of the cast, while her profile picture was a rough sketch of herself – her profile now bears a graffitied image of her face on a garage door as the header and a picture of a hand and a measuring tape as her profile picture.

The prolific comedian and actor found herself in hot water with ABC after she posted a racist tweet comparing former Obama aid Valerie Jarette to the offspring of the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

That tweet, which was later deleted, ultimately led President of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey to pull the plug on the wildly successful and popular Roseanne revival series, which had only premiered in March and earned a second season renewal after its first episode.

While many felt the cancellation was justified, many more were concerned about whether or not the Conner family’s story would continue and whether those who had been set to work on the series, with writers meeting for the first time on the day the cancellation was announced, would be compensated.

Although many speculated that a spinoff series was in the works, Barr’s creative and financial ties to the series and characters complicated things. However, on Thursday, ABC announced that it had reached an agreement that would allow Werner Entertainment to produce a spinoff series without Barr’s participation.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved” Barr said in a statement.

The spinoff series, The Conners, will focus on the remaining members of the Conner family, meaning that the absence of Barr, who portrayed Roseanne Conner in the namesake series, will have to be addressed.

The 10-episode straight to series order will show the Conners, who, after a turn of events “are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

The series is set to premiere sometime this fall.