Roseanne Barr Thanks John Goodman ‘For Speaking Truth’

Just a day after John Goodman spoke out about the cancellation of ABC’s reboot of Roseanne, the series’ namesake star Roseanne Barr is thanking her former costar for coming to her defense.

“I thank John Goodman for speaking truth about me, despite facing certain peril from producers and network,” Barr tweeted Tuesday in response to Goodman’s statements.

Goodman, who starred as Roseanne‘s husband Dan Conner on Roseanne, had described himself and the prolific comedian and actor as “work friends” in an interview with The Sunday Times that was published on Monday. He also defended Barr against accusations that she is racist following a controversial tweet in May that led to the cancellation of her ABC series.

“I was surprised,” Goodman said of the cancellation and the swift backlash to Barr’s tweet, which President of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey claimed was “abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent” with the network’s values. “I’ll put it this way, I was surprised at the response. And that’s probably all I should say about it. I know, I know, for a fact that she’s not a racist.”

Goodman also revealed that the situation left him “brokenhearted” and resulted in him going through a period of depression.

“I thought, ‘OK, it’s just show business, I’m going to let it go,’” Goodman said. “But I went through a period, about a month, where I was very depressed. I’m a depressive anyway, so any excuse that I can get to lower myself, I will. But that had a great deal to do with it, more than I wanted to admit.”

Barr has since signed over her rights to the show, including both financial and creative involvement, allowing ABC to move forward with Roseanne spinoff series The Conners, which will follow the remaining members of the sitcom family following Barr’s namesake character’s death.

Goodman, who will reprise his role as Dan, said that he was “thankful” for Barr’s sacrifice of cutting her ties to the network, especially when she “was going through hell.”

Since the announcement of The Conners, Barr has also spoken out on her decision to end her involvement in the series, claiming that she made the decision so that her costars, as well as those working behind the scenes, would not have to suffer the consequences of her actions.

“I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved,” Barr said in a statement shortly after the spinoff series was confirmed.

The Conners will premiere in Roseanne‘s previous timeslot on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.