Roseanna Christiansen, 'Dallas' Star, Dead at 71

Roseanna Christiansen, the Ewing family's devoted maid on Dallas and a replacement for Florence on The Jeffersons, has died at 71. The actress is best known for the pair of roles, covering similar territory while also showing her talents as an actor.

Christiansen officially died back on July 14 at Antelope Valley Medical Center in Lancaster, California. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her husband Steven Rizzo was by her side and revealed the death to The Hollywood Reporter. No cause of death was revealed.

Christiansen, born Roseanna Campos in New York on March 11, 1951, started her career at age 9 with her brother Victor in an Off-Broadway play. After graduating high school in 1969, she took her shot in Los Angeles and found her first big break on The Jeffersons.

On the popular sitcom, she played Carmen, the replacement for Florence, played by the legendary Marla Gibbs, after she departed for her own sitcom. That only lasted four episodes, opening the door for her return to The Jeffersons and replacing Christiansen as the maid for George and Louise (Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford) after three episodes.

Shortly after, Christiansen ended up joining Dallas for season six and continued on until the show's final season in 1991. She appeared on 112 episodes of the classic drama, alongside Tony Garcia's Raoul the butler.

According to THR, Rizzo and Christensen met at bible study near Sony studios in Culver City, very close to where Dallas was taped. The couple married in 1989 and would have two children, Josiah and Grace.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday in Crowley, Texas at Heritage of Faith Christian Center. After the end of her time on Dallas, she became an ordained minister and an acting coach. According to THR, her efforts through the acting school helped many students find their paths.

"Many of her students refer to their private sessions as their 'therapy sessions,'" Rizzo told the outlet. "Though in years her life was too short, she spent enough time here to plant the seeds of love, encouragement and beauty into everyone she met."