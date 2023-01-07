Romance Author Allegedly Faked Her Death

Author Susan Meachen has apparently returned to social media two years after reports of her death were posted online, explaining that she had faked her passing all along. In October of 2020, Meachen's daughter posted that she had died of suicide, with some comments indicating that online bullying in the literary world was a contributing factor. However, this week Meachen's account made new posts claiming to be from the author herself.

Meachen is a romance author whose work has also been categorized as erotic and suspenseful. She has independently published 14 books, all available on Amazon's Kindle as well as some on Audible and in paperback. Both the romance literature world and the indie publishing world are relatively tight-knit and active communities online, so news of Meachen's death made a big splash two years ago. News that she is actually alive this week broke into the mainstream.

Author Susan Meachen died from suicide 2 years ago. Except it turns out she didn’t. What an absolute piece of shit #authors #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/nNU0LCEU3i — Be a lot cooler if you did 💫🌪💫 (@Draggerofliars) January 4, 2023

In October of 2020, a post on Meachen's Facebook page read: "Sorry thought everyone on this page knew my mom passed away. Dead people don't post on social media I've been on this account for a week now finishing her last book my wedding gift from her." This wasn't the only claim that Meachen had passed away – other alleged family members made comments about Meachen's passing on her page in the months that followed, while her daughter used the page to organize giveaways and even a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention."

Fans left heartfelt comments mourning Meachen and sharing condolences with her family. That included fellow authors who now feel betrayed by Meachen's revelation that she is still alive. On Tuesday, Meachen posted on a private Facebook group for writers called "The Ward," announcing that she is actually still alive.

"I debated on how to do this a million times and still not sure if it's right or not," Meachen wrote, according to screenshots shared elsewhere on social media. "There's going to be tons of questions and a lot of people leaving the group I'd guess. But my family did what they thought was best for me and I can't fault them for it. I almost died again at my own hand and they had to go through all that hell again. Returning to The Ward doesn't mean much but I am in a good place now and I am hoping to write again. Let the fun begin."

Susan Meachen faking her own suicide and then wandering blithely back online because she "got bored" is so exquisitely insane. Romance writers really are operating on another plane of reality. — Gretchen Felker-Martin (@scumbelievable) January 4, 2023

The response was understandably shock and outrage, and it quickly spread beyond Meachen's usual audience. The author is now facing outrage from all over the Internet. Several other news outlets have reportedly asked her for a comment, but so far she has not spoken out.