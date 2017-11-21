Roma Downey Remembers ‘Touched by an Angel’ Co-Star Della Reese

Roma Downey remembered her Touched By An Angel co-star Della Reese in an emotional statement, letting the late singer and actress know she will never be forgotten.

“God speed sweet Della Reese. We will love you forever and we will never forget you,” Downey said in a statement to Deadline. “You touched all of our lives with your courage and talent and faith and goodness and wisdom and your generosity and your loving heart and your beautiful amazing voice. Thank you for walking this way with us. May you Rest In Peace forever.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Downey also shared a clip of her favorite Touched by an Angel scene with Reese. “In this scene, Tess takes Monica in her arms and to comfort her as she sings to her,” Downey said. “Della was a hugger and there was no safer place in all the world than in her loving arms.”

Reese died on Sunday at age 86. The singer co-starred in Touched By An Angel as Tess, who sent angels on missions to help people on earth. Reese earned a Golden Globe nomination and two Emmy nominations for her role on the show.

Long before she was featured on Touched, Reese was a popular singer, starting her career in the late 1950s. Her first big hit was “Don’t You Know.” She was also an ordained minister.

Reese is survived by her husband and three children. She was predeceased by daughter Deloreese.

“On behalf of her husband, Franklin Lett, and all her friends and family, I share with you the news that our beloved Della Reese has passed away peacefully at her California home last evening surrounded by love,” Downey told PEOPLE in an earlier statement. “She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and pastor, as well as an award-winning actress and singer. Through her life and work she touched and inspired the lives of millions of people.”