Robin Thicke and Fiancee April Love Geary Involved in Car Accident in Malibu

Singer Robin Thicke and fiancee April Love Geary were involved in a car crash in Malibu Saturday, along the Pacific Coast Highway. Thicke, Geary and the passengers in the other car are fine after the crash, according to TMZ. Law enforcement sources said no one was taken to a hospital in the two-car crash.

Witnesses told TMZ Thicke was a passenger in an Escalade, with Geary driving. The vehicle collided with another car with young people. Thicke was seen getting out of the SUV and walking over to the other vehicle and picking up debris. The other car was seen on the side of the highway, almost tipped on its side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Law enforcement sources said no one suffered major injuries and a report was written up at the scene. Fault will be determined later. TMZ obtained video from the scene, which shows Thicke’s SUV pulling away, revealing the damage to the front of the vehicle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Sep 7, 2019 at 3:14pm PDT

Thicke and Geary were likely on their way home after a meal. The “Blurred Lines” singer posted a photo of the two at a restaurant on Instagram just moments before the crash. “Fine dining portions be like…” Thicke wrote in the caption, in reference to the small portion on his plate.

The accident happened just days after Fox announced Thicke will return on The Masked Singer Season 2. He will be joined by Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Joel McHale and Nick Cannon on the celebrity competition series.

In an emotional interview with Us Weekly, Thicke said the show has brought his family closer after the sudden death of his father, actor Alan Thicke. His father died in December 2016 at age 69 following a heart attack.

“My family’s is obsessed. My Canadian family and my L.A. [family], we have, like, a group text of 15 of us that everybody is guessing and nobody wants to have any spoilers from the East and West coast time difference,” Thicke told the magazine last month.

He continued, “It’s actually been quite lovely because [with] my father passing away a couple years ago, we haven’t seen as much of the Canadian family — not as many visits and stuff.”

Thicke, 42, and Geary, 24, are parents to daughters Lola Alain and Mia Love. They announced their engagement in December 2018, during the holiday season.

Photo credit: Getty Images