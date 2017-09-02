Robert Pattinson Reveals He Used to Be Roommates With a ‘Saved by the Bell’ Star

In a very surprising twist of celebrity friendships, Robert Pattinson revealed that he used to be roommates with a former Saved by the Bell star.

According to Page Six, Pattinson said that he was roommates with Dustin Diamond when he first moved to Los Angeles.

“Dustin was the first person to introduce me to Hot Pockets!” Pattinson joked.

Speaking about living in the Oakwood apartments where they lived, a place well-known for housing actors who are up-and-coming, Pattinson said, “I loved it. I really miss it.”

Other former Oakwood residents include Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kirsten Dunst and Neil Patrick Harris.

Earlier this month, in another interview, Pattinson finally addressed those comments that Donald Trump previously made about him and Kristen Stewart.

“Does it seem somewhat surreal that the current president of the United States once wrote a bunch of tweets about you?” the interviewer asked him.

“I think there’s so many different levels of it. Your identity exists on many different planes at the same time and they all can be quite different from each other. When he said that, it didn’t really mean anything. But I guess now I’m sort of thinking, like, ‘Well, I guess that is related to me,’ ” Pattinson said.

“But how does that fit in with all the other things going on in my life? And sometimes you think, ‘Can I use this in my acting? Or should I be putting it away.’ It’s kind of interesting, I guess. I don’t know — this could be why people get annoyed with me,” Pattinson added.

Back in 2012, after the news that Stewart had cheated on Pattinson with Rupert Sanders, her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Trump tweeted, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!”