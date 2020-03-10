Robert Irwin Learns to Drive in Late Dad Steve Irwin’s Car

Robert Irwin is 16 and officially learning to drive, and he’s hitting the road in a very special car. On Tuesday, the teenager shared a pair of photos on social media of his new ride, revealing that he’ll be learning to drive a car that belonged to his dad, the late Steve Irwin.

“Here we go! I’m so excited to finally start driving… and happy to be learning in the best car – Dad’s old Ute!!” Robert captioned his photos, the first of which was a snap of the teen leaning against the hood of the white car.

The second was a photo of Robert behind the wheel dressed in his Australia Zoo uniform.

Fans were happy to see Robert driving his father’s car, sharing comments including:”Definitely crying in the club rn,” “So sick to be learning in his old truck ! It’s so iconic” and “Such a blast from the past! Your father would be so proud of you and your sister!!!”

Other comments included: “Congratulations! What an honor to have your Dad’s Ute!,” “my heart, mate… my heart,” “Super cool driving dads car! He’s watching you from heaven and smiling from ear to ear,” and “Have fun learning! Just don’t reverse into a tree like I did on my first lesson.”

Steve was the topic of Robert’s comments in another recent photo of the teen cuddling a koala, with many followers writing that they initially thought it was Steve in the snap and not his son.

Comments included: “Did anyone else think this was Steve at first? Beautiful moment captured,” I legit thought this was Steve,” “He looks so much like his father,” “At first I thought that was your dad!,” “you look so much like your father it’s unreal,” “You look so much like your dad in this photo! Bless you both,” “I thought this was a photo of your father at first glance!” and “spitting image of Steve.”

“You have never looked more like your father than you do in this picture,” another fan wrote. “And your smile radiates that.”

Along with his work in animal conservation, Robert is also an accomplished photographer and recently shared with his followers that he had taken up oil painting. “After a couple hours and a lot of paint spillage, I can present my third go at oil painting!” he captioned a recent post. “Really enjoying it!”

