Rob Lowe’s Son and Nephews Aid in California Wildfire Rescue Efforts

Actor Rob Lowe‘s son and his nephews volunteered to help evacuees and firefighters during the Southern California wildfires.

The former Parks and Recreation actor shared a photo of his older son, 25-year-old Matthew, and nephews Jacob and Lucas Steagall. “My son and nephews helping evacuations and bringing food to the firefighters somewhere in the hills above Thousand Oaks,” Lowe wrote.

Matthew also shared a video on Instagram from Westlake Village, showing smoke rising from the trees.

“Fire is very much still active here in Westlake but Malibu is where the worst of it is currently happening. [The Pacific Coast Highway] fully closed and firefighters trying to do everything they can with limited resources. Pray for Southern California,” Matthew wrote.

Lowe’s fans praised his son for risking his life to help others.

“You’ve raised amazing sons. God bless you and them as they help in this effort. We are all devastated,” one wrote.

“Looks like you raised them right! Glad to see this,” another added.

“My God protect your sons, the first responders & all of the people/homes affected,” another Instagram user wrote.

Lowe and his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, are also parents to 23-year-old John Lowe.

The Woolsey Fire has shown no signs of stopping as it moves through Southern California. According to the Los Angeles Times, the fire more than doubled in size in just a few hours Friday, from 14,000 acres to 35,000 acres. It has destroyed homes in Oak Park, Thousand Oaks, Bell Canyon and other communities in Ventura County. The fire is moving eastward, into the heavily-populated San Fernando Valley, and is only moving faster thanks to wind gusts up to 50 mph.

Late Friday afternoon, officials said the fire is zero percent contained, reports KTLA. Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby estimated that 100 structures are lost, but said teams will not be able to assess the damage until Saturday.

The Woolsey Fire is not the only one threatening residents in Southern California. The Hill Fire was around 6,000 acres as of Friday afternoon. It has diminished, allowing some firefighters to concentrate on the Woolsey Fire, Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen told reporters Friday morning. An estimate on the number of structures destroyed by the Hill Fire was not available.

The Woolsey Fire has also had a major impact on Hollywood celebrities and productions. The mansion used on ABC’s The Bachelor franchise has been damaged, and sets at the Paramount Ranch were destroyed. Lady Gaga, Alyssa Milano, Caitlyn Jenner, members of the Kardashian family and others have been forced to leave behind their homes.

