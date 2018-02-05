Rob Kardashian Emerges Noticeably Transformed to Meet New Niece

Amid ongoing health issues and legal battles, Rob Kardashian stepped out of his reclusive state to be there for his family.

The 30-year-old, who has kept a low profile since his public feud with ex Blac Chyna last year, stepped out to meet sister Kim Kardashian’s baby Chicago in January. Video footage of their meeting was shown as part of Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement, during which a nine-months pregnant Jenner held Chi as Kim, Rob and his daughter Dream looked on.

Footage of the sweet moment can be see around 8:25.

While fans were thrilled to confirm Jenner’s long-rumored pregnancy, many also acknowledged that Rob was looking healthy and slimmer in the clip. Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans took to Twitter to share messages of support for Rob’s journey to mental and physical health.

“Forget Kylie Jenner and her pregnancy, Rob Kardashian looks great with that weight loss,” one follower wrote. Another added, “@RobKardashian looking so well in Kylie’s video. So nice to see you smiling.”

Kardashian has reportedly been motivated by his daughter to lose weight in recent months and hired a nutritionist to complement his workout regimen. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member even made a recent appearance on the family’s reality show to work out alongside sister Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

He originally started to get back in shape when he began dating Blac Chyna, but when they broke up, he regained the weight — and then some. Kardashian also slid into depression following the public split, which has since been compounded with a revenge porn battle and custody hearings.

As fans noted that Kardashian looked healthier in the clip, the reality personality seems to be continuing on his quest to find himself again.

A follower recently tweeted to him, “I miss you so much Rob,” alongside a GIF of a slimmer Kardashian holding nephew Mason.

“Me too,” he responded with a blue heart emoji, seemingly referring to the “old Rob.”

While some focused on Kardashian’s changing look, others gushed over how good fatherhood looks on him as he held one-year-old Dream tight in the clip.

Kardashian keeps a low profile on social media, but when he does emerge, it’s nearly always a photo of Dream (or a promotion for his sock line, Arthur George).

“He only cares about [Dream] and loves spending time with her, but that’s about it,” a source told PEOPLE in December. “He doesn’t seem excited about anything else.”

The insider added that Kardashian was “still struggling with his health.”

In the latest clip of Kardashian, fans seem to think he is well on his way to getting the “old Rob” back, though a return to the spotlight of reality television is unlikely for the reclusive Kardashian brother.