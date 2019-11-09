Rob Kardashian Ready to Start Dating Again After ‘Making Changes’ to His Lifestyle

Where in the world is Rob Kardashian? Well, you might not have to wonder where the reality star has been for much longer. The Kardashian-Jenner family’s low-key brother may just be ready for a return to the spotlight, or at the very least, a return to the dating scene. According to E! News, Kardashian is ready to date again after making some major changes to his lifestyle.

A source told E! News that Kardashian wants to date again, years after his romance with Blac Chyna, with whom he shares a daughter, Dream. “Rob is single but would like to date. He wants to find someone to spend time with and share his life with,” the insider said. “He doesn’t want to be single and has tried to meet someone.. He’s starting to feel better about himself and is feeling more hopeful.”

Apparently, the Arthur George sock designer is receiving some dating advice from none other than his momager, Kris Jenner. “He doesn’t want to get swept up and fall hard for the wrong person,” the source shared. “Kris gives her input and encourages him. She does not want another [Blac] Chyna drama, and feels like she needs to stay on top him.”

E! News also noted that Kardashian has been making great strides in his health journey, according to a separate insider, so it makes sense that a return to the dating scene could come sometime soon.

“He has cut down fast food and has completely changed his diet,” the insider shared. “He also stopped drinking, which is really helping him. He is feeling a lot better and seeing results.” The same source added, “He is also exercising again and working out with a trainer. He gets together with friends to play basketball at his home court and has fun with that too.”

This news comes after Kardashian was recently spotting mingling with partygoers at Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash/Halloween party. Us Weekly reported that the reality star, donning an orange sweatshirt and a baseball cap, hung out with his sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their friends at the party.

Kardashian reportedly partied into the wee hours of the night, first turning up at the Blind Dragon in West Hollywood, which is where the party was held, before heading to Delilah. He wasn’t the only famous face at the event, of course. The publication described that numerous other celebs, such as Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith, and Kacey Musgraves all stopped by to have a good time with the famous family.