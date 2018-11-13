Rob Kardashian Files to Decrease Child Support Payments to Dream’s Mom Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian has filed a request to have the amount of his child support payments decreased, amid an ongoing custody battle with Blac Chyna, his daughter Dream’s mother.

According to The Blast, Kardashian has petitioned the court to have his $20,000 per month payments reduced because he states that “can no longer afford these orders.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He goes on to cite that his dire financial circumstances are the result of the domestic violence restraining order that Chyna has filed against him, saying that it has caused him notable damage.

“I have not participated in the filming of any episodes since this summer when [Chyna] filed a request for a restraining order against me,” Kardashian said in his legal paperwork, explaining that he could not appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians — his family’s reality TV show — because of the restraining order. “Her request was widely publicized and I was scrutinized by the media.”

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in the reality show. I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months, and explore other business ventures,” he continued.

Kardashian’s legal team added that he was guaranteed $1 million minimum annual salary for appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but that he was only paid a reduced rate of $50,000 per episode for the episodes that he actually appeared in during 2018. He blames his inability to appear on the show on Chyna.

The paperwork goes on to claim that while his financial situation has gotten worse, Chyna’s has actually gotten better, and therefore he should not have to be paying her child support.

Kardashian defines Chyna as a “model and entrepreneur,” and says that “she has appeared in the press and on social media to discuss both cases at every opportunity.”

Kardashian says that his income has gone down to about $10,000 a month, while Chyna’s has increased to around $60,000. Chyna is reportedly worth more than $1.4 million, based on some financial records.

Referencing these numbers, Kardashian states that he believes it should him who collects child support money from her, to the tune of $2,864 for his split custody of 2-year-old Dream.

Chyna, however, refutes these claims, alleging that Kardashian’s legal team has drastically inflated the numbers on her income. The judge in the case has since suspended all child support payments and obligations until the matter can be sorted out.