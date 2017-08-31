Someone Compared Rob Kardashian And Donald Trump’s Tweets, And The Results Are Priceless

Is Donald Trump weighing in on the Rob Kardashian-Blac Chyna drama? Technically...no. However, a Twitter user noticed that the President and the Rob & Chyna star posted a noticeably similar message on social media on Wednesday morning.

Can we talk about the fact Donald Trump and Rob Kardashian essentially tweeted the same thing today pic.twitter.com/N7uhnGMur0 — sweet daddy (@callmedgoodz) July 5, 2017

A Twitter user with the handle @callmedgoodz, shared a side-by-side screenshot of one of President Trump's tweets and one from Rob Kardashian. The user posted the images with the caption: "Can we talk about the fact Donald Trump and Rob Kardashian essentially tweeted the same thing today."

President Trump tweeted: "Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter. So much for China working with us – but we had to give it a try!"

Rob Kardashian's bizarrely similar tweet read: "I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that's why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right."

While Donald Trump was clearly referring to China as a country, it seems that the relationship soured just like Rob Kardashian's relationship with Chyna did. Fortunately, the former Apprentice star didn't resort to posting nude photos to get his point across.

In case you missed it, Rob Kardashian nearly broke the Internet after having a full-blown meltdown after learning about his ex-fiancé Blac Chyna sleeping with other men. The 30-year-old Arthur George sock creator took to Instagram to share a number of wildly NSFW images of Blac Chyna along with profanity-laced captions.

President Trump hasn't addressed the issue, but there is a slew of celebrities that have posted about the topic. In particular, rap icon Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share his response to the feud between Rob and Chyna.

Snoop Dogg said in a video: "Man would yall get off my line with all this mess between Blac Chyna and Rob. That's they business, he knew what he was getting into when he got her. She is what she is. She was what she was. Quit crying to the Internet n***a. You got more money to burn, go buy you another."

As you might imagine, Blac Chyna and her legal team are looking to take action against Rob.

Walter Mosley, Chyna's lawyer, spoke to Page Six and said, "We are taking this assault against Chyna very seriously and still exploring all available legal remedies to her at this time."

According to a website that California specifically created for victims of revenge porn, it is defined as "the non-consensual distribution and publication of intimate photos or videos. … These photos or videos are then posted on websites or sold for profit to humiliate, degrade, harass, physically endanger, or extort the victim."