Here’s How Rob Kardashian Was Tipped Off About Blac Chyna’s Alleged Cheating

Rob Kardashian posted some legally dubious posts about his ex Blac Chyna on Wednesday when he found out the extent of her sexual exploits. Now, we have an idea of what triggered the meltdown.

No Stress Zone🙅🏾‍♂️... Medusa Was a 🐍🖕🏾 Money Motivated💰 A post shared by Only 1 Ferrari (@ferraritru3) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

According to TMZ's sources, Kardashian has been long suspicious about Chyna being intimate with other men, and a recent DM from the baby mama of rapper Ferrari (pictured above) set things off.

Up Next: Rob Kardashian Unleashes Nude Photos And Videos Of Ex Blac Chyna

Just after getting back with Chyna two weeks ago, Rob received a message from the aforementioned woman, who claimed Ferrari and Chyna had been hooking up for two months.

Rob confronted both parties, who adamantly denied the claims. However, Ferrari posted the above photo, which was taken in Chyna's bed. Rob saw this photo and knew he had been lied to, as he had bought the bed and claimed the robe Ferrari is wearing was his, as well.

More: Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Has Cheated On Him With 8 Different Men

Rob then allegedly went through Chyna's phone, which corroborated his suspicions. That's when he let loose.

Earlier in the day, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded numerous damning text messages, screenshots and personal testimony about the state of his relationship with Chyna.

He claimed that he had been supporting her for months by buying numerous lavish gifts and paying her rent. In return, she allegedly has cheated on him with eight men.

"I never been so disrespected in my life," he captioned one post. "I just bought her 250k of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don't care."

To top that off, Rob alleges rapper T.I. paid Chyna to have a threesome with he and his wife.

Besides being obviously hurt by Chyna, Rob is also furious that Chyna's reckless behavior has been going on while she is supposed to be taking care of the their 7-month-old daughter together, Dream Kardashian.

"All u may think my daughter may see this one day and I hope she does cuz this isn't love," he wrote. "I never want my daughter to be raised by a woman like Chyna who cheats and does drugs and alcohol with my baby in the house. Chyna been like this long before me but I chose to love all of her cuz I don't judge."