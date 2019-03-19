‘Riverdale’ Actor Graham Phillips Spotted out With Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande seems as though she’s not ready to say “Thank U Next” to her ex boyfriends. The singer was spotted taking a walk down memory lane with her former beau and Riverdale star, Graham Phillips.

The two former love birds were spotted in New York City all dressed up for dinner at Carbone — a super popular spot among the stars.

Grande was dressed to the nines, wearing a short Burberry skirt with a black spaghetti strap top, knee high white boots and an oversized black jacket. Graham matched the dress-up look with a classy but comfortable style.

The two dated for about three years after they met on the set of the Broadway production “13.” They broke up in 2011 but continued on good terms.

According to TMZ, this is the second time in less than two weeks the singer has been spotted with an ex. She was recently hanging out with Big Sean at a recording studio where the two left in the same car. The 25 year old and rapper started dating in 2014 and made their first public debut together in 2015 at the Grammy’s. They lasted for about eight months before calling in quits.

The pop singer’s most recent break up was with SNL star Pete Davidson — who has now moved on to actress Kate Beckinsale. The exes dated for roughly five months from May 2018 to October of that same year and getting engaged after just a few weeks.

Grande recently showed off her new tattoo with fans that covers up the “Always” tattoo on her ribcage that also matched the ink on Davidson when they got identical tattoos. She mad sure to note that this was not a cover-up writing, “Post run thrus, 3 am with @girlknewyork 🙂 not a cover up just evolvin. also, our show opens tomorrow. I love u and i’m so grateful. see you soon.”

Mira Mariah is the artist who marked Grande’s new ink and she shared the news as well writing, “Middle of the night leaves on the queen. I love you thank you this is all! So! Exciting! Happy tour.”

Grande and Davidson got a number of matching tats but she made sure to cover those up.

While “Thank U Next” was a hit, it doesn’t appear like she’s listening to her own advice — no judgement, seriously. However, fans can’t help but wonder if she has any more plans of continuing these hangs with the former men in her life, or if she’s just closing some doors.

Only time will tell!