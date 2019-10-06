Celebrity

Rip Taylor: Friends and Fans Mourn Beloved Comedian After Death at 84

Legendary comedian Rip Taylor died Saturday at the age of 84, somewhat bringing an era of comedy […]

By

Legendary comedian Rip Taylor died Saturday at the age of 84, somewhat bringing an era of comedy to a close that will likely not be seen again. Over his career, Taylor appeared in several television shows including his hosting run on The $1.98 Beauty Show, The Gong Show, Hollywood Squares, Match Game, and various appearances on The Tonight Show.

While his career could’ve easily fizzled out later in life, he continued to make appearances with cameos in Wayne’s World 2, Jackass The Movie, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and voice work in The Addams Family cartoon in the early 90s, The Ducktales Movie and some of the later Scooby-Doo films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

His death has sparked a slew of tributes and posts from fans and friends on social media. Taylor has surprisingly influenced and entertained across generations and the reactions to his death stand as the best example.

“R.I.P. Rip Taylor and thanks again for all the hilarious laughter! You will be missed by so many,” one fan wrote.

“What an amazing talent and how brave to be out at a time that was far less welcoming toward [LGBTQ] people,” a second fan wrote.

“If there’s a heaven, I hope it readies the angelic-Roomba for a cavalcade of confetti,” a third joked.

Many others joked about Taylor’s career, noting that he would’ve loved it and encouraged it.

“Rip Taylor died how he lived, spontaneously confettied in his sleep,” Matt Oswalt wrote.

“When I think of Rip Taylor, I think of this: “My friend Toulouse had his birthday the other day. I gave him a belt. I said ‘Is that belt too tight, Toulouse?’” another wrote, sharing a joke from Taylor.

The Simpsons writer Tim Long also shared how Taylor was the subject of the funniest joke he’d ever heard on the show when it was pitched in the writer’s room.

“When it was discovered that Mr. Taylor was very much alive, Marc Wilmore pitched the following, which got the biggest roar I’ve ever heard for a usable, non-filthy pitch at the Simpsons,” long wrote sharing the video of the joke from the Treehouse of Horror episode.”

Clearly, Taylor was a positive influence in a variety of ways and will be missed.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts