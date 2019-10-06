Rip Taylor: Friends and Fans Mourn Beloved Comedian After Death at 84

Legendary comedian Rip Taylor died Saturday at the age of 84, somewhat bringing an era of comedy to a close that will likely not be seen again. Over his career, Taylor appeared in several television shows including his hosting run on The $1.98 Beauty Show, The Gong Show, Hollywood Squares, Match Game, and various appearances on The Tonight Show.

Apart from Hollywood Squares, my favorite Rip Taylor memories revolve around his distinctive appearances on reruns of The Monkees. #RIPRipTaylor pic.twitter.com/mMBcOnXfgT — Michael Pelusi (@shakeymike) October 6, 2019

While his career could’ve easily fizzled out later in life, he continued to make appearances with cameos in Wayne’s World 2, Jackass The Movie, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and voice work in The Addams Family cartoon in the early 90s, The Ducktales Movie and some of the later Scooby-Doo films.

His death has sparked a slew of tributes and posts from fans and friends on social media. Taylor has surprisingly influenced and entertained across generations and the reactions to his death stand as the best example.

For sheer exuberance, silliness and energy, it was hard to top @RipTaylor who@passed away today at 84. Lived him in Carson and countless other shows #rip pic.twitter.com/dPAyL6Seil — Al Roker (@alroker) October 6, 2019

“R.I.P. Rip Taylor and thanks again for all the hilarious laughter! You will be missed by so many,” one fan wrote.

I’ll miss you Rip Taylor. You were amazing and hilarious and the reason I threw skittles on stage. RIP — Ronald Funches (@RonFunches) October 6, 2019

“What an amazing talent and how brave to be out at a time that was far less welcoming toward [LGBTQ] people,” a second fan wrote.



“If there’s a heaven, I hope it readies the angelic-Roomba for a cavalcade of confetti,” a third joked.

Rest n Peace Mr. Taylor. Loved you, grew up watching you. Thank you for all the laughter you brought me. 🙏🏾 Rip Taylor Dead: Flamboyant Comic, Host of ‘The $1.98 Beauty Show’ Was 84 https://t.co/x99u23lBid — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) October 6, 2019

Many others joked about Taylor’s career, noting that he would’ve loved it and encouraged it.

“Rip Taylor died how he lived, spontaneously confettied in his sleep,” Matt Oswalt wrote.

“When I think of Rip Taylor, I think of this: “My friend Toulouse had his birthday the other day. I gave him a belt. I said ‘Is that belt too tight, Toulouse?’” another wrote, sharing a joke from Taylor.

It was for “Treehouse of Horror XIX” the segment where dead celebrities rise from their graves to complain that their images were being used to sell products. Someone pitched using Rip Taylor, on the mistaken belief that he was already deceased. (2/3) — Tim Long (@mrtimlong) October 6, 2019

The Simpsons writer Tim Long also shared how Taylor was the subject of the funniest joke he’d ever heard on the show when it was pitched in the writer’s room.

“When it was discovered that Mr. Taylor was very much alive, Marc Wilmore pitched the following, which got the biggest roar I’ve ever heard for a usable, non-filthy pitch at the Simpsons,” long wrote sharing the video of the joke from the Treehouse of Horror episode.”

Clearly, Taylor was a positive influence in a variety of ways and will be missed.