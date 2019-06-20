Rihanna Spotted With Sizzling New Hairdo Before Appearing on ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Rihanna filmed an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday night, with the singer rocking a recently debuted hairdo for the occasion.

Rihanna was seen sporting waist-length red box braids ahead of her appearance on the show, with the Fenty Beauty founder contrasting their color in a green plaid strapless Dior jumpsuit accessorized with a gold chain necklace and mini black Azzedine Alaïa crocodile-effect bag.

Photos of Rihanna’s outing can be seen here.

Her appearance on Late Night will air on Thursday, but a sneak peek of the episode shared by producer Mike Shoemaker shows both Rihanna and Meyers enjoying some beer together and, in Shoemaker’s words, getting “druuuunk.”

Right now we are shooting @sethmeyers and @rihanna day drinking.

Yes RIHANNA.

It airs Thursday night on @LateNightSeth and they are druuuunk. pic.twitter.com/JbdDob1WDE — Mike Shoemaker (@shoemakermike) June 19, 2019

While the Barbados native has rocked nearly every hair color under the sun during her career, this is the first time Rihanna has stepped out wearing braids, proving that her style will never get stale.

The star first debuted the new look this week during the New York City pop-up launch for her new Fenty fashion line. She paired the braids with a pink silk slip dress, pink strappy heels and dangling blue earrings.

Rihanna partnered with luxury goods giant LVMH to create her line, which makes the 31-year-old the first woman of color to in charge of a major luxury fashion house.

In addition to Fenty, Rihanna has also created Fenty Beauty, and her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and she’s partnered with PUMA and other fashion brands including Manolo Blahnik, Dior and Chopard.

She’s also, obviously, an incredibly successful musician, and all of her ventures combined led Forbes to name her the richest female musician in the world, with an estimated net worth of $600 million.

“Oh wow. Forbes is one of those funny things, you know?” Rihanna told E! News when asked about the honor. “Like, it’s like you’re awarding people for being rich or something. It’s weird. I never got used to it, but it’s like, it’s a nice honor. It’s nice, it’s nice. But — he asked for a raise,” she said, pointing to Fenty style director Jahleel Weaver, who was next to her.

“Sure did,” Weaver said.

“Did he get one?” interviewer Zanna Roberts Rassi wondered, to which Rihanna joked, “No, he got fired.”

