Rihanna’s Hollywood Home Broken Into for Second Time This Year

Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills home was broken into Tuesday night, marking the second such break-in in under a year.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the 7800 block of Hillside Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. after an alarm in the singer’s $6.8 million mansion was triggered, prompting a heavy police presence in the neighborhood.

“We were notified due to the sophisticated technology and security and surveillance systems here, of which her representatives have access to,” LAPD Captain Cory Palka told CBS Los Angeles. “And because of alarms and technology, they were notified while the crime was taking place.”

Nobody was home at the time of the break-in, and it is not known if the suspects managed to get away with any items, though they did leave behind a shattered glass door in the back of the home.

TMZ reports that neighbors saw see at least three suspects fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle after the alarm was triggered, though they remain at large.

This is the second time this year that Rihanna‘s home has been the target of a break-in. In May, police arrested 26-year-old Eduardo Leon after he broke into the singer’s home and spent 12 hours inside, revealing to authorities that he planned to have sex with Rihanna. After being discovered by one of the singer’s assistants, Leon was taken into police custody and charged with felony stalking, residential burglary, and trespassing, and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He was held on a bond of $150,000.

The singer had another scary close call last month after her home alarm was triggered, prompting a police response that included helicopters. It was later reported to be an accident due to a faulty home alarm system.

A string of break-ins at celebrity homes has plagued the Hollywood area in recent weeks, with some celebrities being hit multiple times. Earlier this month, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman’s home was hit for the third time in just two weeks, one break-in seeing the criminals get away with $40,000 worth of watches.

In August, John Mayer’s Beverly Hills area home was hit by thieves, the culprits making off between $100,000 and $200,000 worth of stolen goods and leaving a ransacked home behind.

Other victims of the bash of burglaries include Wiz Khalifa, Demi Lovato, Floyd Mayweather, Rhonda Rousey, Jason Derulo, David Spade, Drake, Scott Disick, Rakim Mayers, Alanis Morissette, Fabio, Amber Rose, Nicki Minaj, and Kendall Jenner.

It is not known if the break-ins are connected.