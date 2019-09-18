Ric Ocasek: The Cars Frontman Official Cause of Death Revealed

The death of Cars frontman Ric Ocasek sent shockwaves through the music world, and now the singer’s official cause of death has been revealed. Initially, it was reported that Ocasek died of “natural causes.” According to TMZ, the rock music icon suffered from heart disease, which the New York City Chief Medical Examiner has attributed to being the main factor in his death, citing “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” Essentially, this means that heart disease caused by high blood pressure is what caused Ocasek’s death.

The singer’s widow, Paulina Porizkova previously commented on his death, sharing details of when she discovered that he’s passed away. “Ric was at home recuperating very well after surgery. Our two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together. I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee. I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he peacefully passed on,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We appreciate the great outpouring of love,” Porizkova continued. “We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and completely unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paulina Porizkova (@paulinaporizkov) on Sep 16, 2019 at 12:18pm PDT

Many of Ocasek’s fans have been taking to social media to mourn the late singer, with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea wrote in an Instagram post, “Ahh man, say it ain’t so. I loved Ric Ocasek. What an interesting, smart, kind, funny man who made incredible records. I loved those Cars albums when I was a teenager. Perfect pop songs with those wicked elliot easton guitar solos. Absolute candy.”

“Then he went and produced Rock For Light by the Bad Brains. As an adult I met him several times and he was gracious, funny and engaging. Ahh man. Ahh damn. Bless his soul. R.I.P. Transcend to the other side Ric. So much love and appreciation from me. You’re All I Got Tonight,” Flea concluded his message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flea (@flea333) on Sep 15, 2019 at 8:30pm PDT

“The Weezer family is devastated by the loss of our friend and mentor Ric Ocasek, who passed away Sunday. We will miss him forever, & will forever cherish the precious times we got to work and hang out with him. Rest in Peace & rock on Ric, we love you,” the band Weezer added.

Ocasek is survived by his wife and children.

Photo Credit: Getty Images