‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel Doesn’t Like to Be Alone After Near-Death Experience

Bethenny Frankel is still struggling with her allergies following her December near-death experience.

The Real Housewives of New York City star made an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show on Thursday and opened up about her potentially fatal fish allergy more than a month after almost dying due to an allergic reaction.

As previously reported, the reality television personality ate some soup that, without her knowledge, contained fish. Eating the soup triggered a reaction that caused Frankel to fall unconscious and require emergency medical treatment.

After the terrifying incident, she gave credit to first responders for saving her life.

During her appearance on the show, as Us Weekly first reported, Frankel revealed the experience has made her more fearful.

“Thank you for having me,” she told Dr. Mehmet Oz on the show. “I’ve been home a lot and this is the only time I’m really coming out to do any television, because I wanted to actually share this message and get your advice and your expertise.”

The talk show host asked Frankel how she’s feeling and she revealed to be “doing better,” though the aftermath of the experience took her by surprise.

“I didn’t think that it would be such a recovery process,” she admitted. “I think people sort of just think you slap an EpiPen and then life goes on. It’s definitely a scary thing.”

Frankel recalled she has had her fish allergy her entire life and had experienced milder reactions in the past, but admitted she is still getting used to her condition’s more severe consequences.

“Now I realize that it is a big deal,” she told Dr. Oz, then adding that she feels “a little bit of shame” when even simple restaurant outings result in unwanted attention because of her dietary restrictions.

“It’s crazy. I don’t like to be alone anymore,” she explained. “I don’t want to be at restaurants alone, and I’m not that type of person. It’s very scary. It changes your whole entire life.”

Since the frightening December scare, the reality TV star has had two additional incidents, including one where a flight she was on had to return to the airport after the flight crew began offering a fish dish.

“You can’t write this. Now another airline is serving cooked salmon for my next flight,” she tweeted regarding the second plane mishap. “I have contacted them multiple times to no avail. I guess I’ll have to take another poll w my cabin. [Because] everyone is dying to eat cooked fish on a plane.”