‘RHONY’ Star Carole Radziwill Reacts to Dennis Shields’ Death: ‘So Tragic’

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Carole Radziwill sent her condolences to Dennis Shields’ family after the banker’s death early Friday.

I just heard the sad news about Dennis. He was a good man. My condolences to all his family and friends. So tragic. — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) August 10, 2018

Shields, 51, was reportedly found dead in his Trump Tower apartment Friday morning. According to Page Six, Shields thought he was overdosing on prescription pills, and asked his assistant to administer Narcan. While the assistant administered the drug, he lost consciousness before the medication went into effect. Shields reportedly died moments later.

Sources told Page Six that Shields overdosed on OxyContin, while law enforcement sources told TMZ that Shields took OxyContin Thursday night and woke up Friday morning feeling sick. He asked his housekeeper to go to a pharmacy to buy Narcan.

The New York City medical examiner’s office is still investigating, but confirmed a man was found dead at Trump Tower. The office will release a cause of death after the investigation is complete.

“We are all heartbroken,” Shields’ estranged wife, Jill Shields, said in a statement. “Dennis was, and will always be, the love of my life. His spirit lives on in our children. Please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Shields was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel. The two knew each other for almost three decades, since Shields married one of Frankel’s high school friends. Shields and Frankel began dating in 2016, just after Frankel’s divorce from second husband Jason Hoppy was finalized. In an interview days before his death, Shields said they were still together four weeks ago.

As for Radziwill, she appeared on six seasons of RHONY and left the show in July to go back to journalism and producing.

“I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE. “My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

She continued, “I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

Radziwell was married to Anthony Radziwill from 1994 until his death in 1999 after a battle with cancer.

