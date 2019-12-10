‘Friends’ Star Jennifer Aniston Reveals She’s ‘Come so Close’ to Getting Another Dog After Death of Former Pet Dolly

Jennifer Aniston and her ex Justin Theroux sadly had to say goodbye to their beloved pup Dolly recently, and now the actress is confessing that she’s come super close to getting another four-legged friend since. In an interview with PEOPLE, she expressed that with the help of her friend Ellen DeGeneres sending her photos all the time of animals who need a home, especially this time of year, is making it harder and harder to say no on not welcoming a new fur baby to her family.

“Oh God, I’ve come so close [to getting another],” she told the outlet. “And my friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes. And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would. But I have to be very sensitive to [her dogs] Clyde and Sophie because it’s all about whether they are going to be happy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following she and Theroux’s split, the two reunited to say goodbye to their sweet pup as they laid her to rest. The film director took to his Instagram to share a few sweet photos of their finals words for Dolly.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield,” he wrote. “She was surrounded by her entire family. ‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful… is the dog — faithful and true, even in death.’ – George Vest.”

He concluded with, “Rest in peace Dolly [adopt don’t shop] [rescue dog].”

Several celebrity friends like Courteney Cox, Orlando Bloom and Olivia Munn reached out with sweet words following Dolly’s passing. Aniston adopted her back in 2006 and named her after country music legend Dolly Parton.

“I guess I slightly offended her,” the 50-year-old joked while explaining on Jimmy Kimmel Live! she named the white shepherd after her. “I just think it’s cute. She’s so sweet.”

Following her 2018 interview, Parton herself added a response to the actresses’ sweet gesture saying, “It was embarrassing, kinda,” she mentioned the day that she met Dolly the dog. “Because there were several people there, and I’d hear [Jennifer] say, ‘Dolly, don’t pee on the couch! Don’t be knocking the water bowl over. But actually, I think, probably, the fact that Jennifer has a little dog named after me is cute.”