‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Opens up About Getting Botox, Fillers

Lisa Vanderpump may live in Beverly Hills, but she’s staying far away from the knife.

Instead, Vanderpump credits her youthful look to the occasional Botox and fillers she gets. The SUR owner gets her cosmetic procedures done by Dr. Simon Ourian, who’s popular among the celebrities.

“I’m on television, and I’m 58 years old,” she told Buzzfeed News. “My skin would not look as good as it does were it not for Dr. Simon Ourian.”

Ourian is the same doctor who treats A-listers like Kim Kardashian West and LaLa Kent.

In the interview, the Vanderpump Rules star admitted to being an avid fan of laser treatments because she’s always been “reticent” to go under the knife. Since she appears on TV regularly, her aim is to look her best by sticking to less permanent and drastic options.

“I’ve always been a bit reticent really to go under the knife,” she admitted.

“But the way things have changed, I don’t think it’s necessary. Well, none of it is necessary, clearly,” she added while laughing.

If you’re interested in seeing Dr. Ourian, let’s hope you have deep pockets. His facial contouring services are anywhere between $2,900 and $5,900. Despite his pricey costs, Vanderpump is in full support of someone spending the cash if they’re not entirely comfortable with their skin already.

“I say, ‘Do this, you’ll feel better,” she said. “A friend of mine was going on about needing top lip forever, and I finally said, ‘Don’t tell me about it. Do it!”

“If something about your face makes you unhappy, just do it,” she added.

Last season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Rinna accused Vanderpump of getting a facelift — which the reality star quickly denied — claiming it’s the lack of time that is her proof in showing that she doesn’t go under the knife.

“I’m on camera — I’ve got three shows on the air, I’m in the restaurant every night,” she explained to the news outlet. “You could document me every day pretty much for the past eight years. I don’t have time for that downtime.”

Vanderpump’s looks aren’t the only thing her Rinna and the rest of her castmates are criticizing her for. They’ve had ongoing issues with the reality star not dedicating herself to a full season of RHOBH after struggling with the loss of her brother.

“We were working our asses off. She did half a season!” Rinna said. “She shot a whole season of Vanderpump Rules before she came to do our show [after Mark’s death]. So why can you do that but all of a sudden you can’t do our show?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.