Regina King Shares Emotional Tribute to Her Late Son in First Post Since His Death

Regina King has shared an emotional tribute to her late son Ian Alexander Jr, on social media. In the actress' first Instagram post since Alexander Jr's death in 2022, King shared a video of a sky lantern flying upwards. Voices could be heard in the background, indicating that the clip may have been from a memorial of some kind.

"January 19th is Ian's Worthday," King wrote in the post caption. "As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. We are all in different places on the planet...so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course orange is your favorite color...Its the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breath. My absolute favorite thing about myself is being ....Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light."

Many of King's friends and peers took to the comments to express their love and support for the Oscar winner and her family. "My friend. I think of you often. I always pray for your strength & peace in the midst of loss and grief. I love you," wrote actress Niecy Nash. Empire alum Taraji P. Henson added, "We still celebrate your forever presence Ian. I love you forever."

Director Ava DuVernay commented as well, offering a quote from Irish poet and author Róisín Kelly. "I'll choose for myself next time who I'll reach out and take as mine, in the way I might stand at a fruit stall having decided to ignore the apples, the mangoes and the kiwis. But hold my hands above a pile of oranges as if to warm my skin before a fire," reads an excerpt from one of Kelly's writings.

One year ago, King shared the tragic news of Ian's death, telling ET on Jan. 22 that she was "devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian." The beloved actress went on to add, "He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Alexander Jr. had just celebrated his 26th birthday at the time of his death. He was King's only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander. According to multiple reports, Alexander Jr. died by suicide.