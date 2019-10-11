Reese Witherspoon Tweets About New Show, Gets Immediately Trolled About Ellen DeGeneres

Reese Witherspoon’s Twitter followers haven’t yet forgotten about her response to the ongoing controversy involving Ellen DeGeneres sitting next to former President George W. Bush at a Dallas Cowboys game. After tweeting — and then deleting — support for DeGeneres, who defended herself from critics claiming she should not be so friendly with the Republican politician, Witherspoon took to the social media platform to promote her production company’s new drama series, Truth Be Told.

But some of her 2.6 million followers paid the trailer two-minute trailer no mind, instead trolling Witherspoon about her deleted response to DeGeneres. Replying to the tweet, which praised the series lead Octavia Spencer as “incomparable,” plenty of Twitter users brought up DeGeneres and Bush.

Some encouraged Witherspoon to re-post her support while others accused her of supporting a war criminal.

I love every movie you’re in. Repost your tweet supporting Ellen. Fear not! 🇺🇸🙋‍♀️💗 — Jackie (@jackie__oo4) October 10, 2019

I heard you LOVED war criminals too! — Ellen W Bush (@EllenWBush1) October 10, 2019

Many who saw DeGeneres and Bush sitting and laughing together on Sunday were shocked to see the comedian, who is gay, being friends with a man who was elected to office on an anti-same sex marriage platform and who initiated the Iraq War. DeGeneres, 61, defended having a relationship with someone who doesn’t “share the same beliefs” as her during her monologue of Tuesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show episode. She also encouraged fans to “be kind” to one another, which is her signature sign-off call.

On Tuesday, Witherspoon tweeted, “Thank you for this important reminder, Ellen!” She was immediately bombarded with messages telling her that cozying up to a “war criminal” and “mass murderer” isn’t a show of kindness, but “rich elitists” sticking together. By Thursday, Witherspoon’s response was gone.

Despite the backlash, DeGeneres has stood by her friendship with Bush.

“Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that we’re all different. For instance, I wish people wouldn’t wear fur. I don’t like it, but I’m friends with people who wear fur and I’m friends with people who are furry, as a matter of fact,” she said.

“But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean I’m not gonna be friends with them,” she added. “When I say ‘be kind to one another,’ I don’t mean only the people that think the same way you do. I mean be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter.”