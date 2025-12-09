Reality TV Personality Reports to Prison for 2-Year Sentence

One reality TV star is beginning a two-year prison sentence.

Steve McBee Sr., the 52-year-old star of the Bravo series The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys, surrendered to federal prison in Yankton, South Dakota last Monday.

According to a report from PEOPLE, he was ordered by a judge to turn himself in to prison by 2 p.m. that day. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison this past October after pleading guilty to one count of crop insurance fraud last year, and also must pay the government a $4,022,124 fine.

Apparently, McBee is in the process of asking President Donald Trump for a pardon, and is also trying to get out early through the First Step Act.

“I’ve been meeting with pardon attorneys,” he said. “We’re putting everything together to fill out the application and turn everything in.”

He’s also been speaking with fellow reality TV icon Todd Chrisley, who received a full pardon from Trump this past May for a similar fraud charge.

“We’ve had hours of conversation,” McBee said. “He doesn’t owe me anything, and he’s texted me every other day, like, ‘Checking on you, buddy. How are you feeling today? It’s going to be okay. Everything’s going to be all right. We’re going to get through this. I’m going to help you any way I can.’”

Before he entered prison, McBee posted a video of him spending Thanksgiving with the family on their Missouri ranch. Later on, his ex-wife and their four sons got on a bus and drove to Yankton on November 30, which he posted all about on Instagram.

“Everybody’s trying to have a great time and spend the moments together,” he said in one of the videos. “That’s what life’s about.”