Police Investigating LuAnn de Lesseps’ Ex Tom D’Agostino After Scuffle

Police are in the middle of an investigation after Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lessep’s ex husband Tom D’Agostino got into a confrontation in a Palm Beach, Florida restaurant.

Reports say D’Agostino and a new girlfriend dropped by Cucina Dell’Arte last weekend, but things allegedly got dramatic after he ran into an old business rival.

According to Page Six, the man — who has had a long-running feud with D’Agostino — approached D’Agostino’s date, leading him to intervene. Reports say that both men threw drinks at each other before D’Agostino left the premises.

A Palm Beach police source told Page Six there were no arrests but that an investigation is underway.

De Lesseps got into her own set of problems one mile away from Cucina Dell’Arte after getting arrested at the Colony Hotel before Christmas for battery on a law enforcement office after she allegedly shoved a cop who tried to make her leave a hotel room that wasn’t hers.

Friends of the reality star told Radar at the time that the former Countess is “in a state of shock” because she “doesn’t remember anything” about the drunken arrest.

“She should have been taken to the hospital not jail,” the insider told the publication, adding that she “may have been drugged” or sexually assaulted.

When security tried to remove the former Countess, she reportedly became violent, allegedly shoved a responding police officer in the chest with her palm, then slamming the door on his face, “striking him in the forehead,” according to the police report.

After being arrested, de Lesseps reportedly escaped her handcuffs while in the back of a patrol car, yelling, “I’m going to f—ing kill you” while police got her under control.

The reality star made headlines Wednesday after she rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors for her felony charges. The details of the offer are unknown.

Rejecting the plea could be a risky move for the reality personality as she faces a felony count of resisting an officer with violence, plus misdemeanor charges for trespassing and disorderly intoxication. On the felony charge alone, de Lesseps could face up to five years in prison.

D’Agostino and de Lesseps got divorced in August 2017 after a tumultuous seven-month marriage.