Rapper Range 999 Arrested for Shooting Man Outside Hotel Bar

A rapper is facing murder charges after a heinous shooting initially injured a foreign tourist, later killing him. According to CDN in Cebu City, Philippines, rapper Range 999, real name Jed Andrew Salera, was involved in an altercation with the man, identified as Michael George Richey.

According to SunStar, murder charges were set to be filed against Salera after the man he allegedly shot in the hotel scuffle on March 17 died two days later. Richey, identified as an American national, was shot in his shoulder and thigh and succumbed to his injuries.

Rapper na si Range 999, arestado matapos barilin ang isang dayuhan sa labas ng hotel bar sa Cebu. Inilahad ng rapper ang kanyang dahilan sa pagbaril sa biktima.https://t.co/BKc2mnR0rk — Newspapers (@Newspapers247) March 18, 2024

CCTV captured the incident, helping authorities to identify Salera and to also identify another man who was caught on video kicking Richey. The unnamed man will also face charges stemming from the incident.

Range 999 was later arrested at his manager's home in Cebu City. Apart from the murder charge, he is also facing charges of illegal possession of firearms. Riley had been staying at the hotel according to the Sun.

"The foreigner was already there at the hotel, and there was another group of young people who were talking to him. The suspect was not in the hotel initially and had nothing to do with it. He only arrived in the area later and shot the American," Major Romeo Caacoy told the media. "He has admitted shooting the American man. There is no basis that it was self-defence or that he was protecting his friends."