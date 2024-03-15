Rapper OJ da Juiceman Arrested After High-Speed Police Chase

The 'Make tha Trap Say Aye' rapper was held without bond and will appear in court on Dec. 25 on charges including drug trafficking and possession of a firearm.

Rapper OJ da Juiceman is facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase in Georgia. The 42-year-old Atlanta-based rapper, born Otis Williams Jr., was arrested in Coweta County on Monday, March 4 on charges of drug trafficking, fleeing police officers, firearm possession, and failure to maintain lane.

The rapper's arrest came after Coweta County sheriffs flagged Williams for speeding at around 10 p.m., according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The musician led police on a short pursuit before he was pulled over. Police searched him and his 2024 Ford Expedition and discovered cocaine and a 9mm handgun. He was booked into the county jail on charges including drug trafficking in cocaine and other drugs, fleeing cops, firearm possession, and failure to maintain his lane. Per XXL Mag, Williams was also charged with obstruction of justice and evidence tampering. Williams remains behind bars with no bond. His next court date is set for Dec. 25.

This was not Williams' first run-in with the law. Two years ago, in May 2022, the rapper was arrested in Hardin County, Kentucky. Lex 18 News reported at the time that the musician – who previously went to prison in 2013, according to the Daily Mail – was booked in the Hardin County Detention Center on charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released after posting bond the same day.

Williams began his music career in 2004, going on to release his debut album The Otha Side of the Trap in 2009. His sophomore album, The Otis Williams Jr. Story, dropped in 2014. He hasn't released a full-length project since Alaska n Atlanta 3 in 2021. The rapper is known for the hit singles "Make tha Trap Say Aye" featuring Gucci Mane and "Supaman High" featuring R. Kelly. He founded vanity label 32 Entertainment and was formerly signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Brick Squad record label, but the two, who grew up in the same apartment complex and released the 2016 song "Make tha Trap Say Aye" together, had a brief falling out in 2013. In 2010, he was a 2010 XXL Freshman alongside, J. Cole, Freddie Gibbs, and Nipsey Hussle.