Rapper Arrested, Accused of Trafficking Fentanyl

D.C.-based rapper MoneyMarr was arrested for fentanyl trafficking in Maryland last week. The 20-year-old rapper, real name Marvin Anthony Bussie, along with one other, was charged with conspiracy to import, possess, and distribute a dangerous controlled substance, along with other related charges, after a multi-agency task force seized 5,000 pills shipped from Los Angeles to Maryland with intent of illegal sale and distribution.

According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into the drug trafficking case began in November 2022 and was carried out by Charles County Sheriff's detectives assigned to the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Section / United States Postal Inspection Task Force, along with members from the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) Washington, D.C. Division, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Washington Division, and the United States Marshals Office (USMS). During the investigation, detectives intercepted a package at a private shipping company that was delivered from the State of California and contained 5,000 fentanyl pills, which were stamped to resemble OxyContin and were e set to be delivered to a single-family home in Waldorf, Maryland.

Authorities say two people are facing charges in connection with coordinating the shipment of 5,000 fentanyl pills from California to Maryland. https://t.co/n5pK63ZQpa — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) April 14, 2023

Turner and Quecealla Turner, 22, of Waldorf, were indentified as suspects in the case. While Turner was served her indictment, MoneyMarr, who had an open warrant from the DEA for attempting to ship 12,000 fentanyl pills out of L.A. the previous year, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on April 4 in Largo.

"Whenever someone uses the U.S. Mail to send anything illegal or potentially dangerous, Postal Inspectors will find them and bring them to justice," Damon E. Wood, Inspector in Charge, Washington Division, said. "Fentanyl is killing many of our young people. Unfortunately, those taking these pills do not realize the consequences. This case demonstrates the commitment and strength of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to arrest those responsible for these crimes," stated Johnny L. Hughes, United States Marshal for the District of Maryland."

On April 5, authorities ordered MoneyMarr to remain in the Charles County Detention Center without bond. Both MoneyMarr and Turner were indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury with conspiracy to import a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and other related charges.