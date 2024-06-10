Rapper C. Gambino Found Dead

Award-winning masked Swedish rapper C. Gambino has died. The rapper, whose real name is Karar Ramadan, was fatally shot in a suspected gang-related attack in Gothenburg on the night of Tuesday, June 4. He was 25.

The shooting occurred in a public parking garage, according to police, per Reuters. The Daily Mail reported that the rapper, not to be confused with Grammy-award winner Childish Gambino, parked his car at the garage and was shot at by one or more attackers who were lying in wait. The musician, who was discovered by police responding to reports of a shooting, was shot at least twice, with police reportedly discovering an additional seven bullet marks on a glass door of the parking garage, according to Swedish outlet Expressen, according to The Sun. C. Gambino was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police later confirmed the rapper as the victim, though less than two hours before the confirmation, The Sun reported, C. Gambino's Wikipedia page updated with the phrase "Stone Death. That change has since been removed, and it is unclear who made the update.

Following the shooting police confirmed that they "launched a murder inquiry" and had interviewed several people as part of the investigation. They added that they "suspect the crime has links to the gangs environment." According to officials, there were links between the artist and one or more criminal networks.

Three days after the shooting, Swedish prosecutors confirmed on Friday, June 7 that two people were apprehended in connection to the case. In a statement, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said, "prosecutors have arrested two people on probable cause suspected of aiding and abetting the murder." The identities of the two suspects were not released, and it is unclear if further suspects have been identified or detained at this time.

C. Gambino's passing came just a month after he was named Swedish hip-hop artist of 2023 and just days after he released his latest single, "Sista Gang' (Last Time)," on May 31. The late artist notably kept his identity hidden by wearing a mask in public and was considered to be "one of Swedish hip hop's greats," with rap expert Petter Hallen told news agency TT that his passing was "a heavy blow to the rap scene in Gothenburg and all of Sweden. What's even more tragic is that he had recently moved away from just the dark criminal stuff, towards more expressions of relationships and feelings."

The artist had nearly one million monthly listeners on Spotify, with his albums Sin City and In Memory of Some Stand Up Guys topping the Swedish music charts.