Rapper Arrested After Allegedly Dancing in Middle of Interstate

Armani White should’ve taken his own advice when he told audiences to “Watch Your Self” in 2021.

The 29-year-old rapper from Pennsylvania was arrested on Sunday night in Kentucky for “disorderly conduct in the second degree and stopping, standing, or parking on a limited access highway,” according to TMZ.

The report says that the London, KY police department responded to several calls to 911 after White, real name Enoch Tolbert, was seen jumping up and down on the highway’s concrete barrier while his team pulled over to film him dancing on the divider for an upcoming music video.

The actual arrest took place in Laurel County, where he has since been released from jail.

White is best known for his song “Billie Eilish,” itself a remix of N.O.R.E.’s 2002 classic “Nothin.”

The song ended up hitting #58 on the Billboard charts, in no small part due to the track’s various remixes and covers by old-school New York rappers—including Busta Rhymes and N.O.R.E. himself.

Currently, he’s just wrapped up a tour opening for T-Pain. It is not known if he stuck around for the entire tour at this time.