‘Ranch’ Star Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis All Smiles in ‘Magical Weekend’ at Disneyland Photo Amid Demi Moore’s Claims

The Ranch star Ashton Kutcher and his That ’70s Show co-star and wife, Mila Kunis visited Disneyland for a “magical weekend” to escape reality. That reality includes the claims from Demi Moore‘s tell-all memoir, in which Kutcher’s ex-wife claims he cheated on her multiple times during their marriage. But Kutcher is reportedly in “good spirits,” even as Moore’s book paints him in a negative light.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashton Kutcher (@aplusk) on Sep 29, 2019 at 9:16am PDT

“Magical weekend [Disneyland]. An imagination tinderbox. That Walt guy had a vision,” Kutcher wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of himself and Kunis in front of the Sleeping Beauty castle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A witness told Entertainment Tonight that Kutcher, Kunis and their children, Wyatt, 4, and Dimitri, 2, visited Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln, entering through the exit with a VIP tour guide Saturday. They were “in good spirits and having a great day,” per the eyewitness’ observations.

The family also visited Main Street’s Penny Arcade and took turns holding their children’s hands. Kutcher also spoke with a fan, the witness told ET.

In Moore’s book Inside Out, the G.I. Jane actress detailed her marriage to Kutcher, claiming he cheated on her multiple times and pressured her into threesomes. Moore also revealed she suffered a miscarriage when they were dating, and she started drinking again because she blamed herself.

“The husband who I’d thought was the love of my life had cheated on me and then decided he didn’t want to work on our marriage. My children weren’t speaking to me… Their father — a friend I’d counted on for years — was gone from my life,” Moore wrote in the book. “The career I’d scrambled to create since I moved out of my mother’s apartment when I was sixteen years old was stalled, or maybe it was over for good. Everything I was attached to — even my health — had abandoned me. I was getting blinding headaches and losing weight scarily fast. I looked like I felt: destroyed.”

Moore and Kutcher were married from 2005 to 2013. He moved out of their home in 2011, after she learned Kutcher cheated on her with Sara Leal, a woman he met at Danny Masterson’s bachelor party.

Kutcher seemingly appeared to reference Moore’s book on Twitter on Sept. 24, writing alongside a heart emoji, “I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it.”

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, Moore said she and Kutcher now have a “friendly” relationship.

“We have some things that overlap… It’s friendly,” she said. “But we’re not…hanging out.”

Kutcher and Kunis married in 2015. He now stars on Netflix’s The Ranch, which is in its fourth and final season. The first part of the final season was released on Sept. 13.

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images