Rage Against the Machine Bassist Tim Commerford’s Estranged Wife Filed for Divorce Shortly Before Alleged Assault

Rage Against the Machine bassist Tim Commerford’s estranged wife filed for divorce, shortly before the rocker alleged that she assaulted him.

According to The Blast, on Nov. 28 Aleece Commerford submitted the necessary paperwork in Los Angeles County to end the couple’s marriage.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Shortly thereafter, Commerford went to court himself to request a restraining order against Aleece, claiming that she arrived “uninvited and unannounced” at the home where he was staying and rammed her car into the garage.

EXCLUSIVE: Rage Against the Machine bassist/vocalist Tim Commerford splits with wife.//t.co/jsJ4p4PdK3 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) November 28, 2018

Commerford went on to allege that she then stormed into the house “screamed” as she looked for him. Once she discovered the musician, he says that she proceeded to “viciously” assault him with her cell phone and “fists.”

He submitted photos as evidence to the court that he should be allowed to have a restraining order.

The couple married in 2001, and share two sons, Xavier and Quentin. According to the paperwork that Aleece filed, she has requested physical custody of the children, as well as spousal support from Commerford.

Prior to the assault allegations, Commerford provided a statement on the couple’s separation to PEOPLE.

“After 17 years of marriage to Aleece Dimas, I am saddened to announce our divorce. This decision was made after much careful thought and consideration,” he stated.

“I want to send my deepest appreciation to my family and friends who have supported us through these changes. We remain committed and loving parents to our two boys,” Commerford added. “Our family asks in advance for your kindness and sensitivity at this difficult time.”

Commerford is most well known for his time in Rage Against the Machine, a ’90s hard rock/metal band known for writing songs with biting political commentary.

Following the bands break-up, Commerford and two of the other members — Brad Wilk and Tom Morello — went on to form Audioslave with former Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell.

More recently, Commerford, Wilk, and Morello joined forces with DJ Lord and rapper Chuck D from Public Enemy, and rapper B-Real from Cypress Hill to form the rap rock supergroup Prophets of Rage.

Speaking about the difference between writing music for Audioslave and writing music for Prophets of Rage, Commerford was previously quoted as saying that it was all about the vocals.

“[In] Audioslave…we were forced to make music to suit a vocal melody, and that meant making songs that had chord progressions…. [Prophets of Rage …also have chord progressions in our music. Every time I feel those progressions, I think about [late Audioslave singer] Chris Cornell.”

At this time, neither Commerford or Aleece appear to have publicly commented on the assault allegations.