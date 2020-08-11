Rachael Ray Fans Are Relieved She's Safe After Scary House Fire
Rachael Ray and her family escaped a fire at her home in Lake Luzerne located in upstate New York. The celebrity chef was with her husband, her mom and their dog at the house when the fire started on Monday night.
A rep for Ray told CNN that everyone was “safe” but that the home was “unfortunately damaged.” It’s not known yet what caused the fire as investigators remain diligent in their assessment. Fans of her show would recognize her home as it was the backdrop to The Rachael Ray Show while she filmed from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ray, who lost her dog Isaboo in May, took to Twitter to comment on all that went down, first thanking the local first responders for “being kind and gracious” and doing all they could to save as much of her home as they could, “These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost.”
In the aftermath of the devastating fire, many of Ray’s fans and longtime viewers took to social media to show their support for her and to send their best wishes in her time of distress. Here’s a look at some of the most notable messages to come her way in the hours since word of the fire broke.
@rachaelray hope you and your family are okay 🐕, I heard about your house, condolences. Hope things get better— Karen Pitman (@pitman_karen) August 11, 2020
@rachaelray sending love and prayers 🙏❤ to you and your family. So sorry about the loss of your home. You've given so much of yourself to the world and we are forever grateful!— Tracey Weiss (@TraceyWeiss18) August 11, 2020
@rachaelray Rachel Ray, if you see this tweet, please know that I am wishing you and your family as well as your dog good luck, I am a really BIG fan of your show. I feel absolutely horrible for what happened to your home, it was a really nice place....— Ian Sully (@RealIanSully) August 11, 2020
I too lost my home to fire and know how awful it is. So glad to hear that all those near and dear to you are safe and that you can hold each other close and come through the nightmare together.— Nancy (@Nancy71626404) August 11, 2020
Oh my gosh Rachel I’m so sorry I’m watching you all summer from your house hopefully it all works out and it’s even better later!— Joan Esposito (@jechgocal) August 11, 2020
The house is just a thing. It can be replaced. What's important is everyone is safe.— Hugh Manatee (@Wombat32) August 11, 2020
@rachaelray I’m glad to hear everyone is ok. I lost everything, including my pup, when my house was intentionally set on fire in September 2019. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. Thoughts go out to you and yours.— zohaed419 (@ZoeEdwards87) August 11, 2020