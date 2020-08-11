Rachael Ray Fans Are Relieved She's Safe After Scary House Fire

Rachael Ray and her family escaped a fire at her home in Lake Luzerne located in upstate New York. The celebrity chef was with her husband, her mom and their dog at the house when the fire started on Monday night.

A rep for Ray told CNN that everyone was “safe” but that the home was “unfortunately damaged.” It’s not known yet what caused the fire as investigators remain diligent in their assessment. Fans of her show would recognize her home as it was the backdrop to The Rachael Ray Show while she filmed from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ray, who lost her dog Isaboo in May, took to Twitter to comment on all that went down, first thanking the local first responders for “being kind and gracious” and doing all they could to save as much of her home as they could, “These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost.”

In the aftermath of the devastating fire, many of Ray’s fans and longtime viewers took to social media to show their support for her and to send their best wishes in her time of distress. Here’s a look at some of the most notable messages to come her way in the hours since word of the fire broke.