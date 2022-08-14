R. Kelly's Lawyer Disputes Pregnancy Claims Made by Disgraced Singer's Alleged Fiancee

R. Kelly's legal team is disputing claims that his longtime girlfriend Joycelyn Savage is pregnant with his child. In fact, the disgraced R&B singer's team is calling Savage's claim absurd. In a statement to TMZ, his lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said that Savage "is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly's child." Savage, 26, also claimed in a letter to the court in an attempt to get Kelly a lighter sentence that she is engaged. Now, Savage is reportedly releasing a 24-page book on Amazon titled Love and Joy of Robert detailing their relationship. Per the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, Savage entered into a relationship with Kelly when she was just 19. He's currently 55. Her parents allege she's been brainwashed and is part of an abusive sex cult Kelly is at the helm of.

Kelly has been jailed for nearly two years, so claims that Savage is expecting his child raised eyebrows. for the last year or so. Bonjean added of Savage's alleged memoir: "People are just insane." Savage told the New York Post that Kelly approved an image of her sonogram for publication in the book and detailed her journey of discovering she was pregnant.

"I thought I had contracted COVID-19, but the most amazing news of all was that I was expecting," she wrote in her book, an expert was released with the publication. She says the book will be released in two parts.

In the pregnancy announcement, she added that it's a bittersweet experience due to Kelly's jail sentence. "It was a happy day but an incomplete time in my life. Today I am grateful to God for giving me the most precious gift. Robert is extremely excited about the news that I am having a baby and feels sad that Robert will not be able to be here with us," she said.