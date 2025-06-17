R. Kelly Rushed to Hospital in Alleged Murder Plot

Lawyers for R. Kelly claim the singer was rushed to the hospital last week after overdosing on medication given to him by prison staffers.

In a June 17 filing obtained by USA TODAY, attorneys representing the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer claim the 58-year-old was given an “overdose quantity” of medication on June 12 that led to his hospitalization. Federal prosecutors have called the allegations being made by Kelly’s team “fanciful” and “deeply unserious”.

Kelly, who has been serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking since 2022, was placed in solitary confinement “against his will” on June 10, his attorneys claim, after his legal team filed an emergency motion for furlough claiming three Bureau of Prisons officials devised a plot to have him killed by another inmate.

After taking the medication given to him on June 12, Kelly then woke up feeling “faint” and “dizzy,” his lawyers claim. “He started to see black spots in his vision. Mr. Kelly tried to get up, but fell to the ground,” the motion reads. “He crawled to the door of the cell and lost consciousness.”

He was then transported to Duke University Hospital by ambulance, where he was hospitalized for two days before his attorneys say he was removed against medical advice.

Federal prosecutors have shot down R. Kelly’s claims, saying Monday that his allegation of a prison murder plot is “fanciful,” “deeply unserious” and “makes a mockery of the harm suffered” by victims of the “prolific child molester,” as per the Chicago Sun Times.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Julien also said in his filing that Kelly “is a serial child molester whose criminal abuse of children dates back to at least President Bill Clinton’s first term in office — decades before Kelly was taken into federal custody.”

Julien continued, “Kelly has never taken responsibility for his years of sexually abusing children, and he probably never will.”

Prosecutors also claimed Kelly’s request for temporary release to home detention is “repugnant,” and the judge assigned to his hearing Friday does not have jurisdiction over the matter.

“Imagine a scenario where any and every incarcerated criminal could go back to the criminal court(s) that imposed a sentence of imprisonment upon them, allege that they fear imminent harm and demand to be released from custody while the matter was investigated,” wrote Julien. “Every convicted murderer, rapist, and terrorist will have a newfound shot at freedom.”