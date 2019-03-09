R. Kelly Released From Prison After Child Support Debt Is Paid

R. Kelly is out of jail once more following his latest legal issue.

After an arrest tied to the numerous sexual abuse allegations against him, the “I Believe I Can Fly” crooner was locked up again on Wednesday for not paying child support.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In order for him to be released, he needed to pay his ex-wife, Drea Kelly, $161,633. Somehow R. Kelly (full name Robert Sylvester Kelly) was able to find the needed sum and was granted his released.

TMZ reports that the R&B legend had an unidentified “benefactor” that helped him cover the overdue child support payments.

Upon his release, he sent a brief message to his supporters, vowing to prove his innocence.

“I promise we’re gonna straighten all this out,” Kelly said. “That’s all I can say right now. I love my fans.”

The outlet notes that Kelly was not only greeted by media, but some supporters, as well. One enthused fan begged the singer, “Please touch my hand!”

This release comes hours after CBS aired a full special about Kelly and the ongoing scandals around him. The hour-long special, titled The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly, notably showcased an interview with the “Ignition – Remix” singer that featured him passionately defending himself against various accusations, including that he held women against their will.

“I have been assassinated. I have been buried alive. But I’m alive,” Kelly told interviewer Gayle King. “I don’t need to (hold anyone against their will). Why would I? How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I’ve been through in my way way past, to hold somebody, let alone 4, 5, 6, 50, you said — why — how stupid would I be to do that?!” Kelly hit back.”

He added, “Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f—ing life! Y’all killing me with this s—!” Kelly said, standing up. “I gave you 30 years of my f—ing career!”

The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly is currently available to watching on CBS All Access.

Photo Credit:Tommaso Boddi/WireImage