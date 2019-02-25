R. Kelly Will Likely Face Federal Charges for Sexual Abuse, Michael Avenatti Says

Following R. Kelly‘s indictment on Friday, the R&B singer will likely face federal charges in the near future, according to high-profile attorney Michael Avenatti, who reportedly played a role in Kelly’s indictment.

I expect R Kelly to also face federal charges in the coming weeks/months. These charges will be distinct from the crimes for which he was charged yesterday and will result in a separate criminal proceeding. Ultimately, R Kelly will rightly spend his remaining days in prison. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 23, 2019

The lawyer took to Twitter to speculate about Kelly’s future. “I expect R Kelly to also face federal charges in the coming weeks/months. These charges will be distinct from the crimes for which he was charged yesterday and will result in a separate criminal proceeding,” he wrote. “Ultimately, R Kelly will rightly spend his remaining days in prison.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kelly was indicted Friday afternoon in Cook County, Illinois on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse for the alleged abuse of four victims, including at least three minors. He was arrested Friday after he surrendered himself to Chicago police, and a judge set his bond at $1 million on Saturday.

Kelly, who has categorically denied the claims against him, did not post the $100,000 to be released, so remains in jail. He was also ordered to surrender his passport, meaning a planned European tour will have to be canceled.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, told the judge his client is not a flight risk with a reference to Kelly’s song “I Believe I Can Fly.”

“Contrary to the song, Mr. Kelly doesn’t like to fly,” Greenberg said, adding that Kelly “really doesn’t have any more money” and suggesting his wealth was mismanaged. He also denied any European tour was planned.

After Saturday’s hearing, the prosecution released four documents outlining the allegations for the charges and Kelly’s relationships with the alleged victims.

The first victim said she met Kelly when she was 16 in 1998. She was celebrating a birthday at a restaurant where Kelly’s manager allegedly gave her his business card. She told prosecutors Kelly sent her instructions and money and that he had sex with her at his studio multiple times over a year.

Another victim claimed she met him at his 2008 trial on child pornography charges. The girl, 16 at the time, asked for an autograph and he invited her to his home, where she said they had sex several times.

A Chicago hairdresser told prosecutors that she met Kelly in 2003 and he tried to force her to give him oral sex.

The fourth document details an interview with a witness who told police about a tape of Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old girl. The witness gave prosecutors the tape, which includes the girl repeatedly saying no, according to the documents.

It’s unclear if said witness is Avenatti, who said he turned over a tape of Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

Kelly is due back in court on Monday.