R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Reveals Her Suicide Attempt During Their Marriage

R. Kelly’s ex-wife recently opened up about her marriage to the R&B singer, revealing that she once attempted suicide while they were together.

In an interview on the TV One talk show Sister Circle, 44-year-old Andrea Kelly spoke candidly about the alleged domestic abuse she suffered and what it drove her to do.

“That day, I just remember playing sick all day,” Andrea said. “I went and got in the bed, and I was just like, ‘OK, what are you gonna do? What are you gonna do’ And something just said, ‘End it.’ That was my first answer.”

Tearfully, she went on to talk about how she climbed the ledge of a hotel balcony, thinking seriously about jumping, before considering all she would be giving up and climbing back down.

“I remember looking down, and it’s almost like God was able to let me see the future,” Kelly confessed. “I saw my body lying in blood, and I saw the ambulance coming. I saw housekeeping come out, and they were pointing up, and they said, ‘She jumped from up there.’ Then, I remember my baby’s voice in the back going, ‘Mama, mama… why did mama jump? Why did mama leave us?’”

“I said ‘OK God, you have to give me an answer today,’” Andrea continued. “‘What do you want me to do if this is not for me, and you want me to leave? What do you want me to do? God I need an answer today. Not tomorrow, not in an hour, I need it now.’”

She went on to detail her search for information on domestic violence, explaining that she found an online questionnaire regarding how to identify if your partner had committed domestic violence.

Andrea claims that Kelly was responsible for doing 15 out of the 17 things listed in the post.

As has been widely reported, numerous individuals have brought sexual assault, harassment, and misconduct allegations against Kelly. Andrea says this prompted her to finally speak out and be a “voice for the voiceless.”

“I had to go through the trenches; I had to build myself up. I had to go through counseling,” Andrea stated. “I had to even get to the point that I had to accept that I am a victim of domestic violence.”

Finally, after a section of The Soulacoaster — Kelly’s 2013 autobiography — in which he talked about the former couple’s marriage, Andrea starred in to the camera and delivered a personal message.

“Robert you don’t get to tell my story. That is my truth. You should have never put me in your book. And if you’re gonna put me in your book, then you’re gonna tell the truth in the book,” she said firmly. “You don’t get to tell people that we got divorced because I had a problem with being a stay-at-home mom. We got divorced because I was no longer going to sit and be violated. What he did to me was criminal.”

At this time, Kelly does not appear to have publicly responded to Andrea’s message.