R. Kelly’s Ex Wife Breaks Silence About ‘Abusive Relationship’ With Rapper

R. Kelly’s ex-wife Drea Kelly has broken her silence about her “abusive relationship” with the singer/rapper.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain, Drea spoke candidly about her time with Kelly, saying that her experience was that he was “verbally, emotionally, physically, sexually” abusive with her during their relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She went on to say that, while she cannot confirm or deny any of the many allegations he faces currently, the claims do “ring true” similar to what she dealt with.

“I am a firm believer that if you have been abused, it does not give you a free pass to be an abuser,” Drea added, seemingly implying that Kelly may have been a victim of abuse in the past as well.

Joann Kelly, the daughter of Drea and R. Kelly, also appeared in the interview, stating that she was very “torn” over the claims her father faces. Joann continued saying that it is “painful to see all these people affected by this man who is my father.”

She also shared that she has not had contact with her father in quite some time, and stated that he has not made attempts to reach out to her.

The numerous sexual assault allegations against Kelly re-surface recently, in the wake of an expose-docuseries titled Surviving R. Kelly, in which the validity of the claims were explored.

Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg, recently spoke with Good Morning America and echoed Kelly’s denial of the claims against him, saying, “We know what happened, and we know those things didn’t happen. The man was not operating a harem, or a sex cult, or holding people hostage or anything like that.”

“People shouldn’t be able to do this to someone,” he went on to say, then adding that the “Trapped in the Closet” singer will “hopefully…sue Lifetime” on grounds of character defamation.

Greenberg also addressed Joycelyn Savage, a woman has been alleged to be held “against her will” by Kelly, saying, “No one ever complained about anything until some producer came and found that.”

He then went on to discredit Savage’s family, suggesting that their allegations are financially motivated.

“So, Mr. Savage — and I hate to diss used car salesmen — but is a used car salesman who first made allegations. And when he first made allegations, he had his younger daughter present a video blasting R. Kelly saying she’s going to be a rap star,” Greenberg stated. “He’s in this for his own personal gain.”

At this time, Kelly has been dropped from his record label over the allegations, and police are investing the sexual assault claims against him.