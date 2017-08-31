One of R. Kelly’s Alleged Captives, Joycelyn Savage, Is Speaking Out

It seems like R. Kelly is about to be at the center of the next big celebrity controversy.

Allegations against the singer recently surfaced, claiming that Kelly was keeping a group of young women captive in some sort of abusive cult.

This week, one of the alleged hostages released a video to TMZ, saying that she wasn't being held against her will and that her family needed to stop searching for her.

R. Kelly Accused of Holding Woman Hostage

Joycelyn Savage, 21, used the video to say that she wasn't in any kind of cult at all. In fact, she claimed to be happy with her situation.

"I'm in a happy place in my life," she said. "I'm not being brainwashed or anything like that."

Savage went on to say that the issue had "gotten out of hand" and that her parents need to stop looking for her.

Despite her claims that she's in a good place and that nothing is wrong, Savage refused to give her location in the video.

This situation became public when the families of three young women, all over the age of consent, claimed that R. Kelly was keeping them captive. The families said that the women had all been brainwashed by the singer when they tried to get close to him in an effort to advance their musical careers.

Kelly has denied the allegations and has a lawyer working to clear his name.