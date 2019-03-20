R. Kelly Breaks Social Media Silence With Birthday Post Celebrating Daughter

R. Kelly has broken his recent social media silence with a birthday post celebrating his daughter.

Taking to Twitter, Kelly shared a video of himself singing the “Happy Birthday” song to his daughter, Joann Kelly, on her 21st birthday.

“Happy birthday, baby. Daddy love you. I love you, no matter what. I love you so much. Bye. Happy birthday,” Kelly said after crooning to his daughter, then ending the clip byu blowing a kiss into the camera.

Kelly recently did an interview with Gayle King, speaking out about the sexual assault charges and allegations he has been facing, but during the taping he eventually exploded and exclaimed that he is “fighting for [his] f—ing life.”

“I have been assassinated. I have been buried alive. But I’m alive,” Kelly exclaimed. King then asked, “So I think the point you’re making is, and correct me if I’m wrong, that you have never held anybody against their will?”

“I don’t need to. Why would I? How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I’ve been through in my way way past, to hold somebody, let alone 4, 5, 6, 50, you said — why — how stupid would I be to do that?!” Kelly replied.

He then looked into a camera that was rolling and loudly stated, “That’s stupid! Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through – oh right, now I just think I have to be monster, and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, don’t let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle!”

As Kelly began to grow erratic, King attempted to speak to him but he continued yelling, “Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f—ing life! Y’all killing me with this s—!” Kelly said, standing up. “I gave you 30 years of my f—ing career!”

One of Kelly’s representatives stepped in to calm him down, but the singer went on to shout, “I hope this camera keep going – This is not true! That doesn’t even make sense! Why would I hold all these women? Their fathers and mothers told me, we’re going to destroy your career!”

Kelly is currently facing 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.