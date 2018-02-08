Fergie Claims Quentin Tarantino Bit Her on Film Set

A bonus feature interview of the 2007 film Grindhouse resurfaced on the web on Thursday, recalling an accusation Fergie made of director Quentin Tarantino biting her while filming.

The movie, which comprises a double feature of Robert Rodriguez‘s Planet Terror and Tarantino’s Death Proof, at one point had the singer fighting a group of zombies. Tarantino made a cameo in the first film as “Rapist #1/ Zombie Eating Road Kill,” and according to Fergie he got “a little too into” playing the role.

“We kept having to re-do the scene because he was so into being this creature that he was making all these noises,” Fergie said. “And he was blaming it on the other guys, but really Quentin was making all the noise.”

“So I’m doing the scene, right, and he starts biting me,” she said in a separate interview on the feature, showing a clip of Tarantino pinning her to the ground.

“F—, get off me,” she said in response, though she was clearly laughing.

Fergie later recalled that Tarantino’s bite left marks on her right shoulder.

“Quentin f—ing bit me,” she said. “And by the end of this shoot, I will bite him back.”

“It wasn’t that bad,” Rodriguez said regarding the scene. “It wasn’t like a bite, she wasn’t bleeding or anything. Certainly you felt some teeth on flesh. It happens, people get into the role.”

The interview resurfaces at an inopportune time for the Pulp Fiction director. Uma Thurman’s comments regarding a car crash while filming Kill Bill sent a wave of backlash towards the director, though she later stated that she forgave him.

“Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible,” Thurman wrote on Instagram.

