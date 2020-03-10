Queen Elizabeth Invites Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Church Despite Split From Royal Family

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the U.K. both Harry and Queen Elizabeth II are seemingly doing their due diligence to try and smooth things over before Markle and Harry officially step down as senior royals. In efforts to do so, the queen invited the married couple to church on Sunday and according to one source who spoke with PEOPLE, the invite was a gesture from the queen that proves at the end of the day, they are “still her family.”

“It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church,” the insider explained. “It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other.”

Both Markle and Harry attended church with his grandmother. Markle looked gorgeous in a fascinator hat with emerald earrings, while her husband looked dapper in a suit and tie. The queen dressed in a colorful light blue outfit with a matching hat.

The week prior to last, Harry and his grandmother met up for a casual lunch which was reportedly an effort to ease into the new lifestyle that Harry and Markle are pursuing. While fans at first thought it was an intense, four-hour meeting, insiders have revealed that it was just a lunch between a grandmother and her grandson. Harry was also said to have met with his brother Prince William as well.

“He knows it’s a now or never situation and doesn’t want to lose his brother for good,” an insider told In Touch. “It will take time for them to rebuild their relationship but at least they’re on the right path.”

Markle and Harry plan on stepping down on the last day of March and while they’re making their last rounds as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it hasn’t been easy for the couple. During their first appearance back in the U.K. since making their shocking announcement, one source said that Markle was a “bag of nerves.”

“We all know that Meghan’s a good actress,” the source told the outlet. “The truth is she was a bag of nerves before and during her appearance, but was determined to put on a brave face and came across super confident in front of the cameras. Her performance was Oscar-worthy!”

After the two end their time in the U.K. they’ll head back to Canada where they currently reside with their son Archie.

